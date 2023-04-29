Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 937,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.