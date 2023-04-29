CV SHOTS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $2.01 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.002302 USD and is down -23.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

