DA Davidson Weighs in on Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on EFSC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,662,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,779,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $7,419,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.