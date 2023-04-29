Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70 billion-$10.70 billion.

Shares of DSNKY traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.69. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

