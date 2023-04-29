DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Clarus Securities

DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Clarus Securities from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

Shares of DCMDF stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. DATA Communications Management has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

Data Communications Management Corp. is a communication solutions company, which engages in the provision of business communication solutions, bringing value and collaboration to marketing and operations teams in companies. The firm also offers direct marketing, commercial print services, labels and asset tracking, event tickets and gift cards, logistics and fulfilment, content and workflow management, data management and analytics, and regulatory communications.

