Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 4,996,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,801.3 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $12.99 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.