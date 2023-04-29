Decred Trading Down 2.8% This Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.72 or 0.00064163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $279.22 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00145008 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003402 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,912,730 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

