DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $46.11 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $46.11 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 103.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00144586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00063826 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00040083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,851 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

