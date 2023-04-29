Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $378.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.81.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

