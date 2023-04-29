DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Cap of $329.52 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $329.52 million and $3.67 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,011,891,675 coins and its circulating supply is 694,255,087 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

