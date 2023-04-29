DEI (DEI) Price Up 18.4% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $14,488.70 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00311099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

