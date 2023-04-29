Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 4,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 22,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 69.1% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

