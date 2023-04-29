Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 4,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 22,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
