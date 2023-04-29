Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 1,388,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

DROOF stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DROOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.14) to GBX 88 ($1.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas cut Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.80) to GBX 159 ($1.99) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.