Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 709,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXLG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 613,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,105. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $274.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $165,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,777 shares of company stock valued at $464,745 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,951,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 171,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 147,428 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 146,637 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

