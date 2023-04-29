DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.