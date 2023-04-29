dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $34.07 million and $1,359.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00310013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,072,513 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00350839 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,405.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

