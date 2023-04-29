Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $246,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,478,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,434,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,692,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

