DMG Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

DMG Group LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

