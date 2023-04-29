Dogecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $256.70 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.28 billion and approximately $256.70 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00306766 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012133 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 393% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,137,846,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.