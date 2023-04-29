Dogecoin Trading Up 2.3% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.28 billion and approximately $256.70 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00306766 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012133 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 393% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,137,846,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.