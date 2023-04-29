Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,651 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.46. 1,345,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,546. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

