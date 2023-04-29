Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 3,567,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,088% from the average daily volume of 300,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Dolly Varden Silver Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

