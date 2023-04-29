Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $281.90

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.90 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 296.20 ($3.70). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 292.80 ($3.66), with a volume of 356,299 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,548.42, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.
Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £70,920.58 ($88,573.22). 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
