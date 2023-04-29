Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $317.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.96. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,578,000 after buying an additional 184,927 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.31.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

