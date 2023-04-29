Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Trading Down 1.8%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.92 and last traded at $124.92. 1,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.