Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Trading Down 1.8%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.92 and last traded at $124.92. 1,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20.
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.
