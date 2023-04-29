Driver Group (LON:DRV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.34

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.34 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 31.20 ($0.39). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.38), with a volume of 143,249 shares traded.

Driver Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.94 million, a PE ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Driver Group alerts:

Driver Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Driver Group’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.