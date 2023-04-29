DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.09-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.23. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

