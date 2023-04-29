Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.90

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.90 and traded as high as C$10.15. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 301,430 shares trading hands.

DPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.93.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$207.59 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.053719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 84.00%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$245,332.30. Insiders have sold a total of 52,163 shares of company stock worth $470,008 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

