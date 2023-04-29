Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Trading Down 0.6%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €30.56 ($33.96) and last traded at €30.86 ($34.29). Approximately 58,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.06 ($34.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($44.44) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($55.56) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.67) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.16.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.