DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KSM remained flat at $8.44 during midday trading on Friday. 28,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,718. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
