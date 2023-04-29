Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 832,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.7 %

Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 246,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,992. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $627.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 384.2% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 111,665 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

