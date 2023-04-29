EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.81. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.69.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

