EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,387,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,155,000 after buying an additional 420,049 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

