EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes $229,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ABB by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 385,742 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after buying an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 356,500 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in ABB by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 345,629 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Price Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $36.09 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

