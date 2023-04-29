EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Shares of WBA opened at $35.25 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

