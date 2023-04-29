Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

