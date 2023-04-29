Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.27-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE EMN traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

