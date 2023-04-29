eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.