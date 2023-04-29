ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.38.

TSE ECN opened at C$3.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$775.40 million, a PE ratio of 317.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

