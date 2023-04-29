Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.08

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.08 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 66.84 ($0.83). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 64,278 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.86. The stock has a market cap of £137.79 million, a PE ratio of 652.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 31.16 and a quick ratio of 22.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Karyn Lamont purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,117.90). 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

