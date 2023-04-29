Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.05

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.80. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 1,710,809 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Insider Activity

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $74,809. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also

