Efforce Price Tops $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $2.43 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efforce has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Buying and Selling Efforce

