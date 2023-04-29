Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $42.21 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $42.21 million and $85,974.31 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,887,450 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

