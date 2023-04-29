Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.35 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00004617 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $27.47 million and $244,900.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

