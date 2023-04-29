Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.65

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.65 and traded as high as C$14.34. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$14.29, with a volume of 407,675 shares traded.
ELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.69.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
