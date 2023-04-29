Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $46.52 million and $1.17 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011666 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,944,761,363 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

