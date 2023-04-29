Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.14.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.