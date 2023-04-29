Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Elementis Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elementis (ELMTY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.