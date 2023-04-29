Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Elementis Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

