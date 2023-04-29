Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $430.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $404.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

