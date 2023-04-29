Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.2-31.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.66 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.65-$8.85 EPS.

NYSE LLY traded up $5.51 on Friday, hitting $395.86. 5,350,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,382. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.86. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $404.31. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.50.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

